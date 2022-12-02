Zendaya To Get Engaged With Tom Holland? Mother Shares Cryptic Post Fuelling Rumours

Amid the engagement rumors of Tom Holland and Zendaya, the Euphoria star's mother Claire Stoermer took to her Instagram to share a cryptic post about her daughter's darling day. Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed their relationship in November 2021 bringing joy to their countless fans.

While one rumor came to an end, the start of another is on the run where fans are now speculating whether the duo's engagement rumors are true or not. Zendaya's mother stated on her Instagram story mentioning the definition of 'clickbait.'

Possibly shutting down the speculations and rounds on the engagement rumors, Zendaya's mom stated, "Clickbait typically refers to the practice of writing sensationalized or misleading headlines to attract clicks on a piece of content. It often relies on exaggerating claims or leaving out key information to encourage traffic. The term is generally used in a dismissive sense."

Well, the exact details of the response are not speculated by Tom Holland or Zendaya, however, this may mark the indication of the engagement rumors. Fans are hence waiting for the couple to break their silence and requesting Tom Holland to put a ring on it.

For the unaware, Tom Holland and Zendaya have been romantically involved with each other, meeting on the sets of Spider-man: No Way Home. The power couple gave many PDA-filled paparazzi images which instantly went viral confirming the duo's relationship.

According to a report in the US Weekly report, it was stated, "They're both in settling-down mode and are planning for a real future together." Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted on a romantic Louvre Museum date in Parish soon after the shooting of Spider-Man: No Way Home.