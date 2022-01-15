New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The former One Direction singer Zayn Malik shared an obscure selfie on social media creating a meltdown among fans. Sharing the first post of the year, Zayn instantly became the talk of the town. Coincidentally, it also marked the Pillow Talk singer’s first post since his 29th birthday.

In the picture, Zayn can be seen in a completely stunning transformation as the singer gave an up-close glimpse of his new look with a beard. The picture was a side profile shot of the singer, where he can be seen wearing round-framed sunglasses. His hair was messy while he was seen wearing a black leather jacket.

Take a look at Zayn’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

The picture garnered above 40 lakh likes and more than 1 lakh comments. Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor also liked the picture. However, desi fans of the Zayn couldn't stop themselves from comparing Zayn with Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. Zayn, who split from Gigi Hadid in October last year, gave desi fans a glimpse of Kabir Singh.

While a fan called him an ‘expensive Kabir Singh’ while another added, “Break up ke baad Zayn bhai toh Kabir Singh bante jaa raha hai (After breaking up with Gigi, Zayn is becoming more and more like Kabir Singh)."

In October 2021, Zayn and Gigi's breakup made headlines. The duo were dating for almost two years. After dating for while, the couple finally reunited at the end of 2019 and made their relationship public in January 2020. Soon after that, it was revealed that Gigi was pregnant. The couple was blessed with a daughter and welcomed her in September. The duo names their daughter 'Khai'.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen