New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Zarina Roshan Khan, who played the role of Indu Dadi in the show Kumkum Bhagya passed away recently. It is reported that she suffered a cardiac arrest and that became the reason for her death. She was 54.

Zarina's co-star Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia expressed their grief and bid her a final goodbye. Taking to Instagram, Shabir posted a picture with Zarina and wrote, "ye chand sa Roshan Chehera,” and added a broken heart emoji in it. Several users reacted to the post and one of the users commented, "This year is really bad and i am extremely sad to hear about this". Another said, "Noooo it is shocking".

View this post on Instagram Ye chand sa Roshan Chehera 💔 A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) onOct 18, 2020 at 9:07am PDT

Kumkum Bhagya's lead actor Sriti Jha posted a picture with Zarina and added a broken heart emoji. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "We will miss you Indu Dadi".

View this post on Instagram 💔... A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) onOct 18, 2020 at 9:21am PDT

Zarina played the role of Indu Suri, also known as Indu Dadi in the TV serial Kumkum Bhagya. She was playing the role of Indu Dadi in the show since it started airing in 2014.

Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, she was also a part of the shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She had also played the roles of mother in several films.

The TV actor Anurag Sharma was the first one to break the news of Zarina's death and he said, "Yes, its true. The news is very shocking. She was a sweet lady, full of life. Even at this age she was so energetic. I have never seen someone like her, she was a lovely person. I think she worked as a stunt woman at the beginning of her career and she was exactly like a fighter in real life. I shot with her last month and we had a good time. She was all fine, but suddenly this news came today on our group. I pray her soul rests in peace.”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma