New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain is going to turn 70 on Tuesday. One of the talented tabla players of India was born on March 9 in 1951. Zakir Hussain is surely a born talent and he started to learn the classical percussion instrument at a very young age when he was just three years old. He was born in a family of musicians, his father was also a tabla maestro, Alla Rakha. Many people do not know that Zakir Hussain's father was also a famous tabla player and he used to accompany the sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar to the concerts.

Well, there are many other facts about the greatest tabla players. So, on his special day, we have come up with 5 unknown facts about the Tabla Maestro that you just can't miss, check out:

1. Zakir Hussain was good in academics and he did his schooling at St. Michael’s High School, Mahim, and he graduated from St. Xavier’s, Mumbai. Not only this, but the tabla maestro also did a doctorate in music from the University of Washington.

2. He was the first Indian musician to be invited to the White House by the former US president Barack Obama to attend the All-Star Global Concert.

3. Zakir Hussain made a cinematic debut in the year 1989, and he was starred in the film Heat and Dust. He not only just acted in the film but also composed the music for it.

4. He won several awards including the Padma Shri in 1988, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1990, and the Padma Bhushan in 2002.

5. Zakir Hussain was a part of the iconic music album Planet Drum and the album was the winner of the Grammy’s first-ever Best World Music Album.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma