Several Bollywood celebrities have raised their opinions on the current issues of the Hijab Row that took place in Karnataka. Among them, one of the latest reactions which poured in was from the Dangal fame Zaira Wasim. The actress took to her social media and penned a long note condemning the ban on hijab in Karnataka schools and colleges.

Expressing her discontent over the matter and calling Hijab as an obligation to God and not a choice, Zaira wrote, "The inherited notion of hijab being a choice is an ill-informed one. It's often either a construct of convenience or ignorance. Hijab isn't a choice but an obligation in Islam. Likewise, a woman who wears the hijab is fulfilling an obligation enjoined upon her by the God she loves and has submitted herself to (sic)," Zaira added.

Take a look at Zaira's post here:

She further writes, "I, as a woman who wears the hijab with gratitude and humility, resent and resist this entire system where women are being stopped and harassed for merely carrying out a religious commitment (sic)."

She also said that it is completely unfair for Muslim women to either choose between education and hijab. "Stacking this bias against Muslim women and setting up systems where they should have to decide between education and hijab or to give up either is an absolute injustice. You're attempting to compel them to make a very specific choice that feeds your agenda and then criticising them while they're imprisoned in what you've constructed. There is no other option to encourage them to choose differently. What is this if not a bias with people who confirm it acting in support of it (sic)?"

While concluding the note the actress said that all these things are being done in the name of empowerment.

What is the Hijab Row?

For unversed, the Hijab controversy in Karnataka began on January 1 after six Muslim students studying at a Government PU College in Udupi claimed that they were denied entry into the college premises because they were wearing Hijabs. Soon after which a protest was ignited in the state and the issue developed into a full-blown controversy across the state of Karnataka.

Apart from Zahira, Sonam Kapoor also penned her opinions over the matter. Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a picture of a collage of a man wearing a Turban and a woman in a Hijab. She dropped a question saying that if wearing Turban is a choice then why can't it be the same for Hijab.

