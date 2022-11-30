Yuvraj Singh Wishes Hazel Keech On Their Wedding Anniversary With A Cute Photo Dump Feat. Son Orion | See Pics

Yuvraj Singh celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary with wife Hazel Keech on November 30. Taking to his social media account, the cricketer penned a sweet poem to wish his wife along with a series of pictures, also featuring their son Orion.

“Happy 6 baby! Here’s to all the moments big and small that have made our love stand tall couldn’t have asked for a better partner in crime, happy anniversary @hazelkeechofficial,” wrote Yuvraj Singh in his Instagram post. Take a look:

Reacting to the post, Hazel Keech commented, “How do you still have pictures ive never seen @yuvisofficial ! Thanks for not sharing photos 6 years on, love you.”

Recently, Yuvraj Singh partnered with AirBnB to open his Goa villa to people for a luxurious stay. Taking to his Instagram account, the cricketer penned a long note on how travelers from round the world can now enjoy a stay in his villa.

“While my work takes me across the world, my home in Goa is a sanctuary for me and my loved ones. I am pleased to announce that I am coming back in full swing to offer an exclusive stay for a group of six at my holiday home, only on @airbnb.”

“You will get to meet me virtually after checking in, go on an e-bike adventure tour to enjoy the scenic views of Divar Island, indulge in curated bespoke meals, and enjoy the mesmerising views of the sea and beyond. Don't forget to take a dip in the pool and enjoy a sunset from the sundowner deck. Believe me, it will be amazing,” the post read.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in 2016. In January this year, the duo announced that they have welcomed their first child together, a son named Orion Keech Singh. Announcing his name on Instagram, Yuvraj wrote, “Welcome to the world 𝗢𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗞𝗲𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵. Mummy and Daddy love their little “puttar”. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars.”