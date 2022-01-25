Chandigarh | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech announced the beginning of their parenthood on late Tuesday evening. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Tuesday. Both Hazel and Yuvraj took to social media to share the good news with fans.

The couple wrote on social media, "To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world."

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh and model-turned-actress Hazel Keech had exchanged wedding vows at the spiritual dera of Baba Ram Singh Ganduan Wale in Chandigarh in November 2016. After her wedding, Hazel took the name Gurbasant Kaur, given to her by Sant Balvinder Singh during the wedding ceremony.

Hazel has appeared in films such as 'Bodyguard' starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She then appeared in the reality TV show 'Big Boss' in 2013.

On the other hand, Yuvraj is a World Cup-winning player and he was a part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2007 and a 50-over World Cup-winning team in 2011.

Yuvraj had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019 and he has then been seen playing in different leagues.

Last year, the southpaw featured in the Road Safety World Series, where he was a part of the team led by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.





Posted By: Mukul Sharma