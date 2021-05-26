As soon as Yuvika Chaudhary shared the post, a lot of people started commenting and reacting on the same. Out of them all, her husband Prince Narula also came in support of her. Read on to know the whole incident

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Yuvika Chaudhary landed herself into trouble when, in a video, she was seen hearing a casteist slur. The former Bigg Boss contestant drew a lot of flak on social media and even #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary started trending online due to the same.

However, later the actress issued an apology on her official Instagram account through a post. She had written, "Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didnt mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvikachaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary)

As soon as she shared the post, a lot of people started commenting and reacting on the same. Out of them all, her husband Prince Narula also came in support of her and wrote, "Baby jo hua galti se hua dnt wry main apke sath hu or apne maafi bhe kang le hai so i love u. (Baby, whatever happened, happened by mistake, don’t worry, I am with you and you have apologised for the same too. I love you)"

However, Yuvika didn't stop here, she went on to share a video apology where she can be seen saying sorry with folded hands. In the video shared on her Instagram account, Yuvika said in Hindi, "First of all, I apologise to you all with folded hands. In the video, she can be heard saying "First of all I want to apologize to you all with folded hands that I used the word unknowingly and I didn’t know the meaning. Please forgive a mistake that happened unknowingly."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvikachaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary)

The whole incident happened when Yuvika shared a video featuring her husband Prince Narula and herself with a few makeup artists and staff members of the couple. In the video, Yuvika says, "Hamesha vlog jab bhi main banati hu, main kyun hamesha bh*ngiyon ke tarah aake khadi ho jati hu."

A similar incident took place a few days ago when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta was called out for her casteist slur ad using the same word in her YouTube video. Infact an FIR was also launched against her in Haryana's Hissar. However, the actress later apologized on social media for the same.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal