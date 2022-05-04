New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment News: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has completed 30 years in the film industry and still continues to give blockbuster movies every year. The audience is excited about his upcoming film Prithviraj. Now, the director of the film Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi gave a surprise to Akshay as he has completed 30 years in the entertainment industry.

Sharing the video, YRF wrote, "Celebrating @akshaykumar and his 30 years of incredible cinema! Watch the unveiling video NOW! Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June."

Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi gifted the poster of Prithviraj to Akshay with all the posters of all of his movies embedded in it. Akshay was surprised and happy to see the poster. Akshay expressed his gratitude to Aditya Chopra for his sweet gesture. He further said that he gave his first shot in Ooty and hugged Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

In February, Akshay shared his character poster from Prithviraj. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Parakram mein Arjun, pratiksha mein bhishma, aise mahaan samrat Prithviraj Chauhan ki bhumika karna ka saubhagya jevan mein kabhi kabhi milta hai. A role of a lifetime. Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan arriving in cinemas on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey. He will be seen in Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar and OMG 2. He will also star in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. He will also star in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, opposite Radhika Madan. His upcoming film Ram Setu will release on Diwali, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

Miss World 2017, Manushi Chillar is making her Bollywood debut with Prithviraj and will play the role of Princess Sanyogita. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari. Prithviraj will hit the theatres on June 3, 2022.

