YouTube's Top 10 Most-Watched MVs And Videos Of 2022 In Korea: Lim Young Woong Ranks 1, BLACKPINK On 6 | See List

Lim Young Woong and BLACKPINK made it to the list of YouTube Korea's most watched music videos list of 2022. (Image Credits: YouTube)

As the year is coming to an end, year-ender lists are being released on social media platforms. Be it the most-watched tv series or movies to most popular stars in the world, lisiticles are doing the rounds on the internet.

On Monday, YouTube Korea released one of the most-anticipated lists of the year, featuring the top 10 most watched music videos in the country that released in 2022. The songs were ranked based on the number of views they earned this year with respect to Korean viewers.

The data which was collected from January 1, 2022, to October 30, 2022, saw Lim Young Woong’s ‘If We Ever Meet Again’ rank number 1 on the list. The song was followed by popular artist PSY’s ‘That That’ which also featured BTS’ Suga.

Popular K-Pop stars BLACKPINK made it to the list and ranked number 6 with their chartbuster track ‘Pink Venom’. Another song by Lim Young Woong titled ‘Rainbow’ too made it to the list on number 10.

Check out the complete list of YouTube Korea’s top 10 most-watched music videos in 2022:

1. Lim Young Woong – “If We Ever Meet Again”

2. PSY – “That That (prod. & feat. Suga of BTS)”

3. BIGBANG – “Still Life”

4. (G)I-DLE – “TOMBOY”

5. Lim Young Woong – “Our Blues, Our Life”

6. BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

7. IVE – “After LIKE”

8. GOT the beat – “Step Back” Stage Video

9. IVE – “LOVE DIVE”

10. Lim Young Woong – “Rainbow”

In addition to these songs, the viral “soulless rap” of a now-famous cast member at the Korean amusement park Everland ranked number 1 in the overall list of most-watched videos in Korea. Taeyeon’s “Killing Voice Live” ranked number 2 in the list of most-watched videos in Korea on YouTube in the year 2022. The songs were followed by NewJeans’s August 5 “Music Bank '' performance of “Attention” at No. 3, Lee Young Ji’s drunk interview with ITZY’s Chaeryeong ranked 4 and Short Box’s comedy sketch “Should we just go to a motel?” ranked number 5 on the overall list.