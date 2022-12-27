YouTubers Anirudh Sharma, Mrunal Panchal Get Engaged; Share Mushy Pics

Popular YouTube stars and social media influencers Anirudh Sharma and Mrunal Panchal, who have been in a stable relationship for many years, got engaged recently. They shared their engagement news on social media along with some mushy photographs.

Sharing a few pictures from her engagement with Anirudh on Instagram, Mrunal revealed that he had proposed to her for marriage and she has happily accepted his proposal.

The YouTuber was seen beaming with joy in the photos while flaunting her ring. In her post, she wrote, "AND I SAID YES!!! I LOVE YOU @anirudhh_sharma with all my heart and you know how much I value you, and I can't wait to spend my life with you, and grow old with you (heart emoji) he made the best proposal I could ever ask for! These few days have been so special! Two families getting together! My precious Ani, you are officially MINE 18.12.2022 #engaged #mrunirudh"

Take a look at the post below:

For the unversed, YouTubers Anirudh and Mrunal, fondly known as MruNirudh, own a huge fan following on social media. On YouTube, Mrunal (729k subscribers) and Anirudh (552k subscribers) have separate channels, and their respective Instagram handles have 1.5 million and 4.4 million followers. Pretty impressive, right?

Their love story began when they slid into each other's DMs on Instagram. Then they connected on TikTok and began dating.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay earlier, Mrunal had revealed "When I saw Anirudh's profile, I loved his feed. So, after I stalked the hell out of him, I messaged him-or slid into his DMs!

"He replied instantly and we began chatting. I'd never met him but within an hour of texting, it felt like we'd known each other...since forever? Soon, we couldn't get through a day without talking to each other."

When the duo began dating, Anirudh was in Canada and she was in India. Despite the huge distance and time zone difference, they made their relationship work.Iit was clear that they were meant to be together.