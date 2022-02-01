New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Social media influencer Vikas Fhatak aka 'Hindustani Bhau', has been arrested by Dharavi Police, Mumbai, on Tuesday in connection with students' protest in Dharavi on Monday. The students' gathered around Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad's residence and demanded online exams for classes 10 and 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An FIR has been registered against Hindustani Bhau and others.

As per the reports doing rounds, it emerged that YouTuber had asked the students to assemble in the Dharavi area near the residence of the state education minister. Police on Monday said they will take necessary action against Hindustani Bhau, who was reportedly present at the venue.

"In these two years, many people died because of Covid. Till now, families are recovering from the shock. And now the new drama of Omicron has started. What is this? The government is urging people to remain indoors. They why to take offline exams of the students," Hindustani Bhau said in a YouTube video, 'Exams cancel karo. bacho ke jaan ke sath mt khelo warna hoga fir se andolan'. The video was uploaded on January 24 and had over 2.77 lakh views till Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone V, Pranay Ashok said, “The action will be taken as per the law against anyone responsible for instigating students."

Meanwhile, health minister Rajesh Tope had said that the decision to conduct offline exams for classes 10 and 12 has been taken after careful discussion. Strict measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing a face mask, sanitising the schools, etc, will be taken. The health minister also asked the protesting students to cooperate with the government in conducting exams in an offline mode.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv