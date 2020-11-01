Bhuvan Bam posted two stories on Instagram and urged that people should not take it lightly, see post.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Youtube sensation Bhuvan Ban tested positive for coronavirus. On Sunday, he announced on social media about his coronavirus report. He posted two stories on Instagram and urged that people should not take it lightly.

Taking to Instagram, he posted two stories. In one, he wrote, "Beetey kuch dino se tabiyat kharab chal rahi hai (I have been feeling unwell for a while). Tests results have come and I am Covid-19 positive." In second story, he wrote, "Beetey kuch dino se tabiyat kharab chal rahi hai (I have been feeling unwell for a while). Tests results have come and I am Covid-19 positive."

The 26-year-old Youtube sensation rose to fame with his Youtube channel named "BB Ki Vines". In which, he makes a video of himself and he creates content. Apart from making vines, he also sings. "Heer-Ranjha", "Safar" and "Bas mein" are some of his tracks.

Recently, Bhuvan Bam was seen praising Ashish Chachlani's content and he said ‘kamaal’ as a comment on his video. A few days back, Ashish Chachlani also posted a video in which he urged the netizens to take all the precautions and he further informed his fans about how his parents tested positive for coronavirus and how it was a difficult time for him and his family.

He also requested his fans to take all the precautions and he also urged the same that people should not take this virus lightly as we are still in the middle of a pandemic.

