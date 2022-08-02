YouTuber Amanda Cerny Poses N*de To Seek 'Justice For Ranveer Singh' In Hilarious Video | Watch

Ranveer Singh recently broke the internet by posing n*ked for a magazine cover shoot. Many people praised the actor for the photo shoot, calling him brave and unapologetic. Meanwhile, many also criticised the actor for his photoshoot. Seems like YouTuber Amanda Cerny has also come out in the support of Ranveer Singh and shared a fun and quirky video on social media.

In the video, Amanda can be seen posing n*ked in the supermarket. In the caption, she wrote, "Justice for Ranveer?"

Amanda Cerry enjoys a huge fan following in India and has collaborated with Jacqueline Fernandez as well. She also did a Punjabi music video 'Where Baby Where' with Gippy Grewal. She is also famous for having a strong resemblance to Jacqueline Fernandez.

Ranveer set the internet on fire by posing n*de for a cover photoshoot. He shared the pictures on Instagram as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer has wrapped up shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He will reunite with Alia Bhatt for the second time as the duo worked together in Gully Boy. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi and it is slated to release in February 2023. Moreover, the movie will be directed by Karan Johar.

Talking about working on his first Dharma film, Ranveer Singh said, "I always wanted to be in Karan Johar's movie. Little did I know my first Dharma film would be directed by the boss himself".

He has a bunch of films lined up. He will be seen in Cirkus and will collaborate with Rohit Shetty again for the film. They worked together in Simba in 2018. The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge, Varun Sharma and Sanjay Mishra. The movie will release on Christmas this year. Moreover, Ranveer Singh will be seen in a double role for the first time.