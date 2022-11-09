‘You’re Not Welcome’: Priyanka Chopra Slammed With Hate Posters During Lucknow UNICEF Visit

PRIYANKA Chopra returned to India after 3 years for the promotion of her hair brand ‘Anomaly’. As she was welcomed with an open heart in Mumbai by the paparazzi, she never got the same gesture in the city of Nawab-Lucknow. Spending a meaningful day at an anganwadi in Lucknow, she paid a visit to see the progressed work of the UNICEF Foundation aiming to end the gender discrimination and violence against girl-child in Uttar Pradesh.

However, ahead of her arrival, several posters were pinned across the city quoting, “You’re not welcome in the city of Nawabs”. The reason for such actions remains unclear, although the Uttar Pradesh Police is undergoing a serious investigation into this matter.

According to India Today, the silent protesters are angry with her American thriller drama series, ‘Quantico’, which assuredly portrayed members of the Hindu community as mere terrorists deteriorating the Image of India.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra spoke highly about her trip to Lucknow sharing a video on her Instagram about time spent at the Composite School where she met several kids and quoted, “I am keen to understand how the needle has shifted for women and children in the state of Uttar Pradesh. I want to see first-hand how technology and innovation is making that shift at a scale.”

Preceding her trip to Lucknow, Priyanka Chopra landed up in Mumbai tending to her work commitments, where on the work front she will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, opposite Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.