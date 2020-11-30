Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have embarked on ‘Dilli Chalo’ march to protest against the three legislation introduced, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma who has been pretty much active on Twitter has now given a befitting reply to a troll, who asked him to stay away from making any comment on farmers' protest and he said that Kapil should stick to comedy. Kapil told him that he should not preach people with his Rs 50 recharge.

For the unversed, Kapil was being trolled as he tweeted about the farmer's protest and said that, "The issue of farmers should not be given a political colour, this issue should be resolved by negotiation. No issue is so big that it cannot be resolved by negotiation. We are all with our farmer brothers. They are our providers #farmer,” in a tweet on Sunday.

After which a Twitter user trolled him and taking to the micro-blogging site, he wrote, "Comedy kar chup chap, rajniti karne ki koshish mat kar, jyada kisaan hitaishi banne ki koshish mat kar, jo kaam hai tera us par focus rakh" (You shopuld stick to comedy and don't try to get into politics or defend farmers. Focus on your work.)

Kapil Sharma reponded to it and said, "Bhai sahab main apna kaam hi kar raha hu. kripya aap bhi karein. Deshbhakt likhne se koi deshbhakt nahi ho jaata. Kaam karein aur desh ki tarakki mein yogdaan dein. 50 rupe ka recharge karke faaltu gyaan naa baatein."

Not only, Kapil Sharma, actor-singer Dijit Dosanjh has also shown his support towards farmers protest and shared pictures of farmers giving food and water to policemen while on their way to Delhi. He wrote in the caption while sharing a photo of a Sikh soldier who lost his life on duty. “Yeh Hai Kisan Ka Beta Sukhbir Singh Jo Sarhad Par DESH Ke Lie Shaheed Hua Hai JITNI BHI POLITICAL PARTIES HAIN Apna Agenda Side mai Rakh Ke Kisaan Ke Masle Ka Hall Karo Ji."

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have embarked on ‘Dilli Chalo’ march to protest against the three legislation introduced- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020. Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020. Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

