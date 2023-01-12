Your Place Or Mine OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Reese Witherspoon's Rom-Com

Reese Witherspoon is one of the most popular Hollywood stars and is well known for her heartwarming romantic-comedy movies. The Legally Blonde actress is back with another wholesome rom-com 'Your Place Or Mine' and it also stars Ashton Kutcher.

Your Place or Mine OTT Release Date:

Your Place or Mine will release on February 10, 2023, on Netflix.

Sharing the trailer, the Instagram page of Netflix wrote, "A perfect way to start this valentine’s season is to watch two best friends fall in love. Mark your calendars, #YourPlaceOrMine starring @reesewitherspoon and @aplusk arrives on February 10."

The official synopsis reads, "When best friends and total opposites Debbie and Peter swap homes for a week, they get a peek into each other's lives that could open the door to love."

Directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, the movie also stars Steve Zahn, Tig Notaro, Griffin Matthews and Zoe Chao. Your Place Or Mine is produced by Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films.

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher will essay the role of Debbie and Peter respectively, who have been best friends for 20 years. The two swap their homes and get a sneak peek into each other's life.

