New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death by suicide left his family and millions of fans in dire shock and misery. From ranking 7th in the All India Engineering Entrance Exams (AIEEE) to casting spells on the small screen to emerging as one of the finest actors of Bollywood, he inspired millions from his impeccable journey. However, what led him to take this step still leaves his fans in a daze. Ever since his demise, SSR's sister Shweta Singh Kirti often shares pics and videos keeping him alive in everyone's heart.

Remembering SSR on his birth anniversary, Shweta shared an adorable video on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "My God!What a beautiful compilation…A Very Happy Birthday to Bhai. We will try and fulfill all your dreams @sushantsinghrajput , your legacy will live on. 🙏❤️ Thanks to the Pro Team, you guys have done an incredible job! 🙏♾ #SushantDay"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti)

For unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput compiled a bucket list that he wanted to do in the coming years, but due to his unfortunate death, his family, friends and fans, are ticking off his wishes from the list.

SSR began his career as a background dancer under choreographer Shiamak Davar and soon debuted on the small screen with Ekta Kapoor's Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. Ever since then, there was no looking back for the actor, and he went on to feature in one of the most loved and long-running shows on Zee TV, Pavitra Rishta. Soon after making big on the small screen, he stepped into Bollywood without the help of any Godfathers and made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che! and what happened next everyone knows. He was titled as one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. Apart from acting and dancing, he was passionate about astronomy, and his Instagram handle stands as proof.

