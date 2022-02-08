New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shraddha Kapoor, who is the grand-niece of Lata Mangeshkar, remembered her beloved 'Aaji' by sharing a major throwback post with a heartfelt note on her social media platform. The legendary singer passed away on February 6 due to multiple organ failures. For the past 29 days, she was in the Breach Candy Hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha Kapoor shared her childhood pic with Nightingale of India, followed by two young Lata Mangeshkar's pics. Along with the post, she wrote, "I will forever cherish the honour of having shared precious moments with you. Your hand on my head, your warm gaze, your loving words of encouragement. Thank you for your simplicity, divinity, excellence and grace.Truly The Greatest of all time! I ❤️ You Lata Aaji."

Here have a look:

“It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of LataMangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID1,” Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating Lata Mangeshkar at the hospital, told the media after the demise of the singer.

Meanwhile, Shraddha was also present at Lata Mangeshkar's residence to pay her last respect and Shivaji Park, where the legendary singer was cremated, with full state honour. Not just this, she also rushed to hospital on late Saturday night along with her mother Shivangi Kolhapure after the news of the singer's deteriorated health broke out.

Lata Ji was very fond of Shraddha, often the actress used to post her pics with the legendary singer. For unversed, Shraddha's late maternal grandfather, singer Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure, was Lata Mangeshkar's cousin.

On the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film also features Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv