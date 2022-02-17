New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Mega Auction for IPL 2022 ended a few days ago, apart from some major biddings and players being purchased by 10 franchises, the IPL 2022 mega auction made headlines for the presence of Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta, SRK's son Aaryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan's presence on the KKR table.

Kolkata Knight Riders is jointly owned by Juhi Chawla and SRK and this year, the younger generation took over and represented their parents on the KKR's table. Among three, Jahnavi Mehta (20 years) the youngest of the trio attended her third IPL Auction, and her mom Juhi Chawla now reveals that Jahnavi is a true-cricket fan and youngest bidder ever.

On Thursday, Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla posted a video of her daughter with her and shared a heartfelt note for her daughter praising her love and passion for cricket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla)

Sharing the video, Juhi wrote, "Ever since she was a little girl, Jahnavi didn't just watch IPL, she began to watch cricket. Listening intently to the commentators, she began to understand the intricacies of the game. When she was about 12-years-old, we were in Bali on a family holiday. At the hotel was a coffee table book, the size of (what used to be) a thick telephone directory, remember those? It had the life stories, achievements, records, a sort of almanac, of allllll the cricketers of the world. In the few days that we spent at the hotel, in between her jumping into the pool and behaving like a mad hatter, she sat at the poolside gazebo and read that book cover to cover! It was so unusual and so intense. Which 12-year-old girl does that I wondered? As the years have passed her interest in the game has only increased. When cricket is discussed, her face lights up, she is happy and enthused. Her knowledge on the topic, is to me, astounding."

Juhi further thanked her the CEO of KKR for being a good mentor and revealed that Jahnavi attended her first IPL auction at just 17 and KKR's CEO Venky Mysore asks her to voice her opinions too.

"Jahnavi set a sort of record of being the youngest person to be allowed at the IPL Auction table 3 years ago, she was just 17. Aryan and Jahnavi attended the last auction, and this time Suhana joined them. It is extremely kind of Mr Venky Mysore, our CEO, who allows her to participate in important discussions and even encourages her to voice her views. He fondly calls her 'Coach.' Of course she is just like a young intern, training at the KKR camp, but she feels so puffed about it. She is where her heart is, and it shows. As a mother I feel blessed, happy and proud of the little girl. She is extremely bright, has a long way to go, with God's grace, she is on her way," Juhi Chawla concluded her note.

During the IPL auction 2022, Pictures of the trio, Jahnavi Mehta, Aaryan Khan, and Suhana Khan went viral on the internet.

The youngest bidder in #IPLAuction history is back 💜



Our very own #JahnaviMehta will be taking over our Social Media for today, as she gives you a behind-the-scenes tour of the event in Chennai. Stay tuned! 🤳🏼#KKR #IPL2021 #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/vZfk9mHIXv — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 17, 2021

During the 2021 auction, the KKR handle shared pictures of Jahnavi Mehta, tweeting: "The youngest bidder in IPL Auction history is back."

