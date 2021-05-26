New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited The Family Man 2 has been in the news ever since the makers announced the sequel of the espionage series starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. However, now the Amazon Prime Video series is grabbing eyeballs for all wrong reason. Lately, makers of the show released the trailer showcasing Manoj once again in the role of Srikant Tiwari on a mission to save the country from the terrorists. However, the trailer didn't go down well with the Tamil Nadu government. The state government requested the I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar to ban the series for showcasing Tamilians and Eelam Tamils in a 'highly objectionable manner'.

Reacting to this, Manoj Bajpayee in an interview with Bollywood Hungama said, "Humare team mein jo main leaders hai, jo lead kar rahe hai iss show ko, khaas kar ke season two ko, yeh zyadatar Tamilians hai. Raj and DK, Samantha (Akkineni), Priyamani, Suman (Kumar), who is the writer… Who can be a better person than these guys to safeguard the interests of Tamil people, friends and viewers? I don't think anybody can be better than them. They are the people who have been leading this show, they have created this show, and they have done everything possible to show their respect for the Tamil culture and sensibilities."

He further added that after watching the series, people would be proud of the show as it defines the culture and sensibility of Tamil. He urged the Tamil audience to watch the show and assured them that it would not hurt the sentiments of the Tamil people.

Meanwhile, the creators' Raj and DK of The Family Man 2 also issued a statement after an uproar regarding the ban on the show. The statement read, "Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people."

The Family Man 2 will premier on Amazon Prime Video on June 4.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv