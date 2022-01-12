New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: January 12 in India is celebrated as National Youth Day as the day marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn celebrating the occasion took his social media to share a heart-touching note with his 20-year-old self.

Ajay shared a note with his 7.8 million followers and captioned it, "This #NationalYouthDay decided to pen down a few words for the 20-year-old Ajay, I hope he appreciates it."

In the note to self, Ajay talked about all the struggles and rejections that he had to face in the early phase of his career. He also mentioned how it is always better to be yourself and always you. Ajay in the note told his 20-year self that, no matter how hard it is to follow your dreams, never doubt and lose hope because, in the end, it will all be worth it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

"Dear 20-year-old me, There you are making your mark in this new world as an actor. Let me be honest, you are going to face some brutal rejections. Shy and unconventional, you will try your hardest to fit in but fail spectacularly! People's criticism and doubts will be hard, it'll make you question your dreams. You will fail more than you will succeed," Ajay's note reads.

"But, spoiler alert, it's all going to be worth it... because one day slowly but surely, you'll realize, being yourself can be your greatest strength. So, stumble a little but don't stop. Keep pushing the boundaries and don't let the world's expectations turn into your inhibitions. Always be true, always be your!" his note added.

"P.S Learn how to dance, it'll help you in the long run. Love, Am older, wiser & better looking at you," Ajay concluded his note on a hilarious note mocking his dancing style.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay is all set to see the release of his next with SS Rajamouli's RRR which also stars Junior NTR and Ram Charan. He will also be seen in films like Maidaan, Thank God, Runway 34, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and a web series 'Rudra: The Age Of Darkness' on his kitty.

Posted By: Ashita Singh