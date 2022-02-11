Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In an emotionally distressing development for Mumbai’s entertainment world, actress Raveena Tandon’s father Ravi Tandon (86) passed away due to age-related ailments on Friday. The actress took to social media and shared an emotional post comprising of the pictures of herself with her father since childhood to the immediate past.

“You will always walk with me. I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa,” Raveena Tandon, who was last seen in Netflix series ‘Aranyak’, wrote on Instagram.

Neelam Kothari commented below Raveena’s Instagram post, “Heartfelt condolence.”

Actress Juhi Chawla wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Ravi Tandon was a noted filmmaker of 1970s and 1980s who directed a number of hit films at the time, such as Khel Khel Mein, Anhonee, Nazrana, Majboor, Khud-daar and Zindagi to name a few.

In an old video, late actor Rishi Kapoor had thanked Ravi Tandon for directing Khel Khel Mein, saying that his association with wife Neetu began while working on the 1975 film. Khel Khel Mein starred Rishi and Neetu in the lead roles. The film gave Indian audience iconic songs like Ek Main Aur Ek Tu and Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge, that embodied Rishi and Neetu's on-screen romance that soon took an off-screen route for a life long matrimony.

Raveena Tandon last year, had shared the pictures from Ravi Tandon’s birthday celebration, that had Raveena’s mother Veena, aher husband Anil Thadani, daughter Rasha Thadani, among others in the video.

An acclaimed actress from 1990s, Raveena Tandon was last seen in Netflix series ‘Aranyak’ in which her work was praised by fans and critics almost unanimously.

