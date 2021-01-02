Kareena and Anil previously worked on the film Tashan and Bewafaa and now they are all set to share the screens yet again in the Karan Johar directorial film Takht.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently welcomed Anil Kapoor on her radio show, What Women Want and during the conversation, she asked about the pay parity in Bollywood and about the wage gap between the salaries of leading actors and actress in the industry, to which Anil replied and the answer just left Kareena speechless.

On the show, Kareena said that actors in Hollywood stood up for the female actors and demanded equal pay and she asked if Bollywood actors should do the same. To which, Anil said, "You took a lot of money from me" and Kareena started laughing after she heard this and said "we are breaking the barriers, we are doing that but there are still some people.."

Anil recalled the incident from Veere Di Wedding and said that makers told him that Kareena was demanding more money than the hero but he approved it by saying, "Give Bebo whatever she demands."

The AK vs AK actor also revealed that several times he had been paid less than the female co-actors and he was fine with it. He said, "There are so many films where the leading actress has taken more money and maine khushi khushi kiya."

Kareena and Anil previously worked on the film Tashan and Bewafaa and now they are all set to share the screens yet again in the Karan Johar directorial film Takht. The film is going to star Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar in the pivotal roles.

The film Takht was earlier slated to shoot in Europe in 2019 but the shoot of the film got halted due to coronavirus induced lockdown. The film is going to revolve around the story of the Mughal era period and will show the relationship between emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh.

