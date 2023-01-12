You Season 4 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch This Psychological Thriller

You is one of the most awaited and popular web series on Netflix and is all set to return for its fourth season. Starring Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in the lead role, the release date and the trailer of this psychological thriller are officially out.

You Season 4 OTT Release Date:

You Season 4 will release in two parts. The first part will premiere on February 9, 2023, and the second part on March 9, 2023.

Sharing the trailer, Netflix wrote, "New year, new country, new persona - and yet Joe can’t seem to shake off his past. YOU S4 part 1 launches only on Netflix on February 9th."

Apart from Penn Badgley, the show also stars Tati Gabrielle, Lukas Gage, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman and Ed Speleers.

The show revolves around Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager and serial killer who falls in love and develops an extreme obsession with his partner.

Talking about season 4, the showrunner Sera Gamble told Netflix, "All he wants is to prove he’s not a terrible man, by living quietly as Professor Jonathan Moore, nursing his broken heart and thoroughly minding his own business."

"This mysterious person is awfully curious about ‘Professor Moore,’ threatening Joe and everyone he cares about. Sometimes it takes a killer to catch a killer. Hey, Joe did say he wanted to redeem himself... but we'll leave it to you to decide if redemption is possible for a man like Joe Goldberg," she further added.

You Season 1 starred Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail, Luca Padovan, Zach Cherry, and Shay Mitchell. However, in seasons 2 and 3, Penn reprised his role of Joe and Victoria Pedretti was an addition to the star cast and was also in the lead role.

