Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is one of the most famous celeb kids who enjoys a huge fan following on her social media account. However, she is the only kid who is quite vocal about her private life and keeps treating her fans with bewitching pics with her boyfriend, Shane Gregoire.

The filmmakers' daughter has been dating Shane for over a year now, and the two seems to be in much love. Recently, Aaliyah dropped a hearty post for her boyfriend's 22nd birthday with a heartwarming note. The post included pics from their beach vacation to date nights





Sharing the post on her Instagram she wrote, "happy 22nd birthday to my love! you make me feel like the luckiest girl in the whole wide world and i’m so grateful to have met you. i love you forever ❤️‍🔥"

Not just this, she also dropped a video wherein the couple is sharing a steamy kiss. Check out below:

Earlier, Anurag's daughter revealed how she met Shane via a dating application and grew fond of each other. Taking to her YouTube channel, she shared a video and said, "On the dating app, I swiped on him first. On Hinge, it’s like, you swipe on them and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore it. So he liked me back and we spoke."

"I made the first move. We met after two months of talking and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I was waiting for him to kiss me but I was like, he is not doing it. Because I think he didn’t know if I was comfortable with it or whatever, so I just went in for it," she continued.

She concluded by saying, "I was in India still and he was in the US. So I said, ‘Okay, fine, I will FaceTime you,’ and I messaged my two best friends Khushi and Muskaan that night and I was like, ‘I am going to ghost this guy. I don’t want to FaceTime and all, I don’t want to do these virtual dates and stuff, I just wanted to talk to boys.’ And then, they convinced me to talk to him and then we ended up talking for four hours the first time."

