'You Freak Me And My Kids Out': Pregnant Blake Lively Slams Paparazzi For Waiting Outside Her House

HOLLYWOOD's most loved couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child. Blake Lively took to social media and posted some pictures flaunting her baby bump. She recently called out the paparazzis who were standing outside her house to click her pictures and wrote a long note regarding the same on social media.

Sharing her pregnancy photos, she wrote, "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a “No Kids Policy”. You all make all the difference. Much love!"

Recently, Blake attended the Forbes Power Women’s Summit and flainted her baby bump. She looked absolutely stunning in gloden sequin dress. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Forbes (thank you) for having me to talk @bettybuzz , @grameenamerica and owning what you believe in. Such an honor. And thank you to everyone who made me sparkly."

Earlier, in an interview with Forbes, Blake talked about her children and family. “I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident–not to say that there aren’t a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled,” Blake said.

She added, “I just think that growing up, having kids, all of those things made me feel like I only want to do things where I can have really meaningful collaborations and have authorship. I believe in really valuable collaborations and that’s where I’m getting my fulfillment these days and I’ve never been happier, professionally.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds got married in 2012 and celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary this year. The couple welcomed their first child James in 2014. Their second daughter Inez was born in 2016 followed by their third child Betty in 2019. The couple have kept their children away from the spotlight.