New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actress Ankit Lokhande on Tuesday reacted to Rhea Chakraborty's arrest in the drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, calling it 'Justice'. She posted a picture on Twitter which read: "Nothing happens by chance, by fate. You create your own fate by your actions. That's Karma."

Rhea, the girlfriend and live-in partner of the late actor, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau earlier today in the drugs case linked to the probe in the sensational death case. She was arrested after three days of grilling by the agency, which has already arrested nine other people in connection with the case, including Rhea's brother Showik, Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda and his domestic held Dipesh Sawant.

The 28-year-old girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput had in recent TV interviews denied that she consumed drugs. However, she had claimed that Sushant consumed marijuana.

Earlier, Lokhande had rubbished claims made by Rhea that Sushant felt claustrophobia in flight and took medicines to deal with it. Ankita has shared a video of Sushant flying his Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator and wrote, “Dream. Is this #claustrophobia ? u always wanted to fly and u did it.”

Ankita Lokhande, who had been in a six-year-long relationship with the late actor, refuted many claims made by Rhea and has been continuously supporting Sushant’s family.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta