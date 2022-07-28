'You Are A Rare One': Mrunal Thakur's Letter For Dulquer Salmaan On His B'Day

Dulquer Salmaan rules millions of hearts with his stellar performance in films, his charm and his personality. The actor is celebrating his 36th birthday today and his friends and fans are pouring their love in the form of sweet birthday wishes. His Sita Ramam co-star Mrunal Thakur has penned a sweet letter for him on his birthday and Dulquer is at the 'rare loss for words'.

Sharing some adorable pictures with Dulquer, Mrunal wrote, "My dear Dulquer, There are many letters exchanged between Sita and Ram but today on your birthday, I would like to pen down my thoughts as Mrunal!".

She wrote about the bond she shares with Dulquer. Mrunal wrote, "I’m not a great writer but I promise this is coming all the way from the bottom of my heart. We met in Kashmir for the first time and that’s when I knew you’d be my macha! Our bond is rare, it has seen its ups and downs but we stuck together!"

Mrunal also expressed her gratitude to Dulquer for helping and supporting her. "Thank you for helping me with my dialogues on set, thank you for taking care of me and thank you for finding Sita. I have discovered myself on this journey and you play a major role in it, I am a better human today and i’d like to give you credit for it. Thank you thank you and thank you for being so kind and humble- you’re a rare one! Happy birthday fellow Leo! Love, Mrunal Thakur."

To this, Dulquer has a very sweet reply and said that he will always hold Mrunal's letter close. He wrote, "Sita Garu !! At a rare loss for words. The best present anyone could give me is a letter. And I’ll always hold this one close. SitaRamam has been the most magical journey and it couldn’t have been what it is without you playing sita !! Thank you for being a Macha and Fellow Leo !!"

Dulquer and Mrunal will star together in a romantic drama Sita Ramam, which will hit the theatres on August 5, 2022.