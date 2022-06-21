Today, people across the world are celebrating International Yoga Day to create awareness about the importance and benefits of practising yoga. Yoga has been helping people worldwide to achieve a better lifestyle and focus on their physical and mental health. Many Bollywood celebrities are also inspiring people by promoting yoga and its benefits. Take a look at how Bollywood celebrities are observing International Yoga Day.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has always promoted yoga and inspired people to maintain a healthy lifestyle by practising yoga. On the yoga day, she requested people to start doing yoga. Sharing the video, Malaika said, "For me, it’s another day. For me, this is a way of life. However, all I ask you is #juststart Happy international day of yoga."

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and has always promoted yoga for a better lifestyle. She also has an app called 'Simple Soulful', in which she shares yoga and fitness-related video. The actress often shares fitness related videos and yoga videos. She wished everyone on the International yoga day.

Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet has shared some pictures on social media in which she can be seen doing yoga and said that yoga is a way of life. She wrote, "Yoga is Sanity , Yoga is alignment , Yoga is peace !! It’s more than just an activity , It is a way of LIFE #happyinternationalyogaday. On this occasion thankyouuuu my yoga guru @anshukayoga for bringing me into this world of zen".

Nargis Fakri

Nargis Fakri also celebrated Yoga day and wrote, "YOGA is the Journey of the self, To the self, Through the self. HAPPY INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY!".

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia said that her father also practises yoga daily. She wrote, "I get it from my father … his daily practice and me practising everyday … #shirshasana … thank you @rohitflowyoga for the gyaan and dhyaan … #internationalyogaday".

Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma also shared a bunch on pictures on Yoga Day. She wrote, "Make your mind flexible and the body will follow (note to self also)".

Posted By: Simran Srivastav