Yodha Release Date Postponed: Sidharth Malhotra And Disha Patani's Action Film To Hit Theatres On THIS Day

Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani in the lead role, has finally locked a release date. The action thriller film has been hitting the headlines ever since its announcement and the star cast has already wrapped up shooting for the film.

Announcing the release date, Sidharth wrote, "Packed with action, thrill & big screen entertainment - our #Yodha is landing in cinemas near you, so fasten your seat belts!"

Yodha will hit the theatres on July 7, 2023. Talking about its OTT release date, Yodha will reportedly stream on Prime Video.

As per reports, the makers have planned to make Yodha into an action franchise. However, the production house has not confirmed the same yet. Sidharth will essay the role of an air force officer in the film.

The movie was earlier slated to release in November 2022 but got delayed. Apart from Sidharth and Disha, the movie also stars Raashii Khanna in the lead role.

Welcoming Disha and Raashii Khanna to the team, Sidharth wrote, "Excited to have the two stunning female leads of #Yodha! on board, Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna. Get Ready, we are coming to theatres near you on 11th November 2022."

As Disha wrapped up shooting for Yodha, Sidharth shared a fun reel with her. He wrote, "And it’s a wrap for our Lady Yodha Thanks @dishapatani."

Revealing his first look from Yodha, Sidharth wrote, "Fastening my seatbelt because this will be a RIDE! #Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha, is coming to hijack your screens on 11th November 2022. Our female leads will be announced soon."

On the work front, Sidharth was recently seen in Thank God. He will star in Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force' and is currently busy shooting for that. Rohit Shetty's directorial will be Sidharth's OTT web series debut.

Meanwhile, Disha will be seen in a perioidic film, along with Suriya. She will also star in another action film Project K, along with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.