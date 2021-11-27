New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sidharth Malhotra had a great year with the success of his film Shershaah. Now, the actor has kicked off his next project under the banner of Dharma Productions. It is going to be Dharma's first aerial action franchise film, and Malhotra will be portrayed in a never-seen-before avatar. Taking to his social media handle, he shared the muhurat puja and first shot pics.

In the Instagram pics, the clapboard of the film could be seen kept in front of God's idol, while in another, with his back towards the camera, he can be seen clad in a green jacket paired with cargo pants. He captioned the pic as "Yodha begins"

Yodha is one of the most ambitious projects of Dharma Production as it's going to be the first-ever action movie, led by Sidharth Malhotra. However, the production is still busy finalising their leading lady. Rumours are rife that Disha Patani will be signed for this action thriller, and to fit into the character, the actress is sweating hard in the gym and learning some stunts.

Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film will release on the silver screen next year on November 11.

A few days ago, Karan Johar unveiled the first look of Sidharth, who looked fierce, rugged and all pumped up standing inside the aeroplane with a gun. Sharing the motion poster, he wrote, "After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions - #Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo - Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November, 2022."

Meanwhile, on the work front, he has two more films in his kitty namely, Mission Majnu, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Thank God, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

