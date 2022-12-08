Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals His New Girlfriend Tina Thadani Suggested Name For His Upcoming Album

Rapper and singer Honey Singh has recently taken over the internet with the introduction of his new girlfriend Tina Thadani. The singer was seen closely holding hands with his lady love on Tuesday in Delhi.

The clips started making rounds on the internet where, in their first public appearance Honey Singh was seen introducing Tina Thadani as 'meri girlfriend', and quickly revealed that Tina gave the name of his upcoming album, titled, 'Honey 3.0.'

According to a report in Times Of India, Honey Singh was spotted talking about his new album on stage, where he soon pointed towards his girlfriend sitting in the front row. The singer quoted, "Meri girlfriend baethi hai Tina, isne mujhe ye naam dia hai. Isne bola ki you are Honey 3.0. He also revealed that he created 48 songs for the album, out of which he finalized the top 10 to be released.

Pictures and videos from the event are going viral, where Honey Singh and Tina Thadani can be seen walking hand-in-hand, while the couple also smiling at each other. The duo was paired in black, where Honey Singh was seen wearing a black suit with a white shirt, and Tina Thadani was dressed in a black high-slit dress.

However, the singer was also trolled at the same time for instantly moving on within months of his divorce from his ex-wife Shalini Talwar. Honey Singh's ex-wife Shalini Talwar accused the singer of physical abuse, leading to the duo's divorce. Netizens commented on the post where one user wrote, "Wife ko cheat kar raha tha..isiliye divorce dediya."

Tina Thadani has also appeared in Honey Singh's latest song 'Paris Ka Trip.' The singer made his relationship official three months after his divorce.