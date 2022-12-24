Yo Yo Honey Singh On Pathaan Controversy: 'People Have Become Way Too Sensitive'

SHAH Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' has been surrounded by many controversies after the release of its song 'Besharam Rang'. Rapper Yo Yo Yo Honey Singh, who worked with Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone in Chennai Express, commented on this controversy. The song got into trouble after netizens raised their objections to Deepika wearing a saffron bikini in the music video.

Talking about the controversy, Honey Singh said that people have become more sensitive nowadays.

“Freedom was much more earlier. People may have been less educated but they were far more sensible. They were intellectually wiser and would take things as entertainment. They wouldn’t take anything to heart," he told PTI.

He continued, “Rahman (AR Rahman) sir had a song, ‘Rukmani Rukmani shaadi ke baad kya kya hua’… People accepted it. I grew up listening to it, but when I made such lyrics, people started protesting. Now it’s even worse, people have become way too sensitive. I can’t fathom why. It’s just entertainment," he told PTI.

He added, “Nowadays if someone makes songs like ‘Choli ke peeche kya hai’, people will sit on their head and ask, ‘What’s happening?'"

Earlier, Prithviraj Sukumaran also talked about the controversy and expressed his disappointment.

"It’s sad that an art form has to be put through such observations and points of views as an artiste," he said at the event.

Recently, Shah Rukh was asked about the movies' poor box office performances as the OTT platforms are on the rise, Shah Rukh said that 'cinema viewing is not going to shut down anytime soon'.

In an interview with Deadline, the Swades actor said, "Cinema viewing is not going to shut down anytime soon because I have been through these phases, television coming in, ‘oh nobody’s watching movies’, VCR coming in, ‘Nobody’s watching movies.’ It’s been 32 years, I have seen it through. Yes, there’s always a dent, there is a bit of a problem, but cinema changes itself and then comes back and invites people in hordes.”

Talking about Pathaan, the movie also stars John Abraham in the lead role. Pathaan will release in theatres on January 25, 2023.