New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular Bollywood singer and rapper, Yo Yo Honey Singh is in the news after his wife Shalini Talwar filed a lawsuit against the singer alleging emotional and domestic abuse. Along with this, she sought Rs 10 crore compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. In her complaint, she revealed that over the last 10 years she was being assaulted by Brown Rang singer.

This might have left the fans in shock, however, this is not the first time Blue Eyes singer fell in the clutches of controversy. Here we have brought you the top five controversies of Honey Singh:

Friends turned Foe

Honey Singh and Badshah were said to be very close friends, however, their friendship took an ugly face when he compared the Paani Panni rapper with Nano car during a press conference in Mumbai while promoting his film Zorawar.

Not just this, Honey Singh and Raftaar were BFFs before making big in the music industry. Reportedly, Raftaar alleged that Honey removed his songs from Fuguly and didn't even give him credit despite working together.

Makhna Controversy

This was not the first time women rose in an uproar over Honey Singh's absurd lyrics. However, Makhna received immense backlash after Punjab State Women Commission took legal action against the singer over the lyrics in a song such as 'Mein hoon womaniser' and 'Silicon wali ladkiyon ko mein pakadta nahi'. Previously, he was booked for his songs Lungi Dance, Main Hoon Balatkari and Party All Night.

Shah Rukh Khan slapped Honey Singh?

While on the SLAM! The Tour, reports were doing rounds that Pathan actor had slapped the rapper and due to this reason, he returned to India. However, soon honey's wife came to his rescue and rubbished the rumours saying SRK never raised his hand on him. She further revealed that his husband, the singer returned due to health issues.

Hang Honey Singh!

In 2013, women rose in uproar and lead a nationwide protest against the singer after his song 'Main hoon Balatkari' was released. They demanded strict action against him, such as either hang him or put him behind the bars. An FIR and PIL were filed against the singer in Chandigarh High Court, however, after a lot of investigation, no proof was recovered that indicated that Honey Singh sang the song.

Honey Singh and Vishal Dadlani

Reports were rife that Vishal Dadlani was not happy with Honey Singh coming on board with them for the song Lungi Dance. Since then, the two were not on talking terms until Honey Singh made his appearance on the Indian Idol 12 stage for the promotion of his track Sayaanji. The duo shared a warm hug and was seen enjoying each others company.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv