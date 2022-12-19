Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Vrushika Mehta Gets Engaged To Saurabh Ghedia, Shares Dreamy Pics

Popular television actor Vrushika Mehta got engaged to beau Saurabh Ghedia in a private and intimate ceremony. Taking to her social media account, the diva posted pictures from the lavish engagement event, which looked straight out of a fairytale.

“Our beginning of forever ♾️ 11.12.2022 💍❤️🧿,” wrote Vrushika Mehta via her Instagram account. The television star posted several pictures from the photoshoot, in which the couple could be seen enjoying laughter and looked madly in love. Take a look at Vrushika Mehta’s engagement ceremony pictures here:

Vrushika Mehta looked stunning in a gray embellished lehenga, while her fiance Saurabh Ghedia co-ordinated his outfits with hers and donned a gray sherwani. Several fans took to the comments section of Vrushika’s post to react to her engagement news.

“So beautiful 😍 however little teenager in me still wants Sharon to get married to Swayam,” wrote one user on Twitter. “You are looking so stunning, Vrushika. Congratulations & I hope you will always be happy,” wrote another user on Twitter.

Talking about the news of her engagement in an interview with ETimes, Vrushika Mehta said, “I am a very private person and I don't like talking about my life. I would not want to get into details but I am very happy that I found Saurabh. He is a software engineer and lives in Toronto. We got engaged on December 11 with the blessings of our parents."

Revealing about her future plans, Vrushika Mehta said that the duo has not finalized their wedding date yet. "I was surprised to see how well Saurabh dances when he shook a leg at our engagement. We are both very happy. We plan to get married next year, but haven't yet finalized the date. We are working out the details. I have not yet decided if I am moving to Toronto after marriage, so I won't be able to share much about my future plans,” the ‘Dil Dosti Dance’ star added.