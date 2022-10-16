Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Vaishali Takkar Dies By Suicide

TELEVISION actress Vaishali Takkar, who's known for shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka. dies by suicide. According to the reports, she hanged herself at her home in Indore and a suicide note has been recovered as well. She was 30.

Vaishali was living with her parents in Indore for the past one and a half years. According to reports, a suicide note was found as well. The police rushed to the spot after the incident came to the light.

She was last seen in the television show Rakshabandhan. She has also starred in the shows like Yeh Vaada Raha and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.