New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The television actress Divya Bhatnagar has passed away due to coronavirus complications. In November, she tested positive for COVID-19 and was on the ventilator. She was 34 years old and was battling with the disease for over 10 days.

The news of her passing away was confirmed by actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, she paid condolences to her on Instagram. Taking to the photo-sharing platform, she shared a few photos with Divya and penned a heartfelt note that read, "Jab koi kisi k saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti this... Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti this, ruth sakti this, dil ki baat keh sakti thi... I know life was too hard on you..the pain is intolerable...but I know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies...I will miss you divu and tu bhi jaanti thi I loved you and cared for you... Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi...God bless your soul. Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh.You will be missed & remembered. I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial. Too soon to be gone, my friend... Om Shanti."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

Earlier, Divya's mother talked to some media portals and said that Divya was critical and on ventilator support. The 34-year-old actress was admitted to the hospital on November 26 after her condition deteriorated. The actress was suffering from pneumonia as well. Divya's mother in a statement said, "My son and I came to Mumbai after coming to know about Divya's health. She is critical and currently on ventilator support."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shirodkar (@shilpashirodkar73)

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar also paid condolences to the actress and shared a photo with Divya. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "I'm so so so heartbroken. RIP my dearest Divya."

Divya has been part of shows like Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, Sanskaar, and Sanware Sabko Preeto.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma