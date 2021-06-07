Evelyn Sharma took to her official social media account to share the first few glimpses of her wedding with Tushaan Bhindi. Scroll down to read more and see the pictures.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After Yami Gautam, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma has tied the knot. Yes, Evelyn got hitched to her long time beau Tushaan Bhindi and took to her official Instagram handle to share her wedding pics.

The event was a hush-hush affair which happened in Australia and only had close friends and family in attendance. However, the duo are planning to throw a grand reception for their friends and extended families. In the pictures, Evelyn is seen wearing a beautiful laced white wedding gown as she is posing with her hubby at a lawn.

Apart from these two, Evelyn shared a yet another picture thanking everyone for making their wedding successful She wrote, "Mr & Mrs Bhindi... Big big thank you to everyone who made this small wedding the very best day of our lives!"

While the actress was looking like a doll in the perfect white gown, her beau Tushaan Bhindi didn't lag behind. He was seen in wearing a proper black wedding tuxedo and was complimenting Evelyn perfectly.

Talking to BT, Evelyn spoke about her wedding and said, "There’s no better feeling than being married to your best friend. We’re so excited about spending our life together." She further added, "We started our wedding celebrations with a legal ceremony. Of course, we would have loved for our family and friends from around the world to be present, but we know their blessings are always with us."

Although the couple got engaged in October 2019, but due to COVID-19 pandemic, they were not able to tie the knot and had to postpone their wedding.

So guys, what are your thoughts on the beautiful couple's wedding pictures?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal