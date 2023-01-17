Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Actor Evelyn Sharma Announces Second Pregnancy, Flaunts Baby Bump In New Post

Bollywood actor Evelyn Sharma, who starred in popular films including Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, took to her social media account on Tuesday to announce that she is expecting her second child.

Taking to her Instagram account, Evelyn Sharma posted a series of pictures of her baby bump. The caption of her post read, “Can’t wait to hold you in my arms!! 💖 Baby #2 is on the way! 🐣🥰🐣 #babybhindi #babynumber2 #anotherone #evelynsharma #growingourfamily #familyiseverything #love.”

Several celebrities took to the comments section of Evelyn Sharma’s post to congratulate her on the news. Neha Dhupia wrote, “Many congratulations. twice the love and fun .” NEil Nitin Mukesh too commented and wrote, “Congratulations to you my dearest. such great news.”

Lisa Haydon too congratulated the actor and wrote, “Congrats Evelyn. Beautiful news,” while Sonal Chauhan wrote, “Awwwww Congratulations my love.”

Recently, Evelyn Sharma took to her Instagram account to share a family picture of herself celebrating Christmas 2023. “Christmas at the Bhindi’s 😅🎄 best we could do for a family photo on #ChristmasEve trying to stop Ava from tipping the tree and Coco from unwrapping the gifts 😅 #family #love #merrychristmas,” wrote the actor in the caption of her Instagram post.

Evelyn Sharma got engaged to an Indo-Australian dental surgeon and entrepreneur, Tushaan Bhindi in October 2019. On 15 May 2021, she married Tushaan Bhindi in Brisbane, Australia.

In November 2021, Evelyn Sharma took to her Instagram account to announce the arrival of their first child, a daughter.

For the unversed, Evelyn Sharma has featured in an array of Bollywood films, including Rakul Preet Singh’s Yaariyan, Varun Dhawan’s Main Tera Hero and Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal. She most recently starred in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho in 2019.