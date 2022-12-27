Yearender 2022: Vikrant Rona To 777 Charlie; 8 Best Kannada Films On OTT This Year| See List

Kannada cinema, popularly known as ‘Sandalwood’ has emerged as one of the strongest regional cinemas in the country this year. The industry has delivered blockbuster films this year, including Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ and Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’.

Sandalwood has left behind several big banner films from Hindi, Telugu and Tamil industry, with 2022 proving to be a game changer for Kannada films.

If you are still unaware of the big successes and wonders of Sandalwood this year, here are top 10 Kannada films of 2022 that you can watch on OTT:

Movie: Charlie 777

OTT Platform: Voot

Cast: Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait, Bobby Simha

Plot: The film follows the journey and bonding between a lonely factory worker and a stray labrador dog

Movie: Vikrant Rona

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5

Cast: Kiccha Sudeepa, Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Jacqueline Fernandez

Plot: The story revolves around Inspector Vikrant Rona, who arrives at a remote village in the middle of a tropical rainforest where he starts witnessing a series of unexplainable events which are attributed to the supernatural

Movie: Kantara

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Kishore Kumar G, Sapthami Gowda

Plot: A Kambala champion finds himself at loggerheads with an upright forest officer

Movie: KGF: Chapter 2

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Archana Jois, Achyuth Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Malavika Avinash, Vasishta N. Simha

Plot: The film the life of assassin Rocky, who after establishing himself as the kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields, must retain his supremacy over adversaries and government officials, while also coming to terms with his past

Movie: Guru Shishyaru

OTT Platform: Zee5

Cast: Sharan, Nishvika Naidu

Plot: Manohara who joins a school only for the sake of acquiring an experience certificate. But he is thrown into deeper conflicts when his connection gets stronger with students and the villagers

Movie: Gandhada Gudi

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Puneeth Rajkumar

Plot: Late mega superstar Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar teams up with passionate wildlife filmmaker Amoghavarsha to explore the marvels of his homeland in a fascinating musical journey.

Movie: James

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Cast: Puneeth Rajkumar, Priya Anand

Plot: The life of Santosh changes after Vijay, owner of a criminal organisation called Gayakwad Syndicate, enlists his help in his business dealings

Movie: Gaalipata 2

OTT Platform: Zee5

Cast: Ganesh, Anant Nag, Diganth, Pawan Kumar, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Samyuktha Menon, Sharmiela Mandre.

Plot: Three college friends decide to visit their ailing professor in Neer Kote. Once there, their teacher employs their aide to seek out his estranged son