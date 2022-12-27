Yearender 2022: Vikrant Rona To 777 Charlie; 8 Best Kannada Films On OTT This Year| See List

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 12:15 PM IST
Kannada cinema, popularly known as ‘Sandalwood’ has emerged as one of the strongest regional cinemas in the country this year. The industry has delivered blockbuster films this year, including Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ and Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’.
Sandalwood has left behind several big banner films from Hindi, Telugu and Tamil industry, with 2022 proving to be a game changer for Kannada films.
If you are still unaware of the big successes and wonders of Sandalwood this year, here are top 10 Kannada films of 2022 that you can watch on OTT:
Movie: Charlie 777
OTT Platform: Voot
Cast: Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait, Bobby Simha
Plot: The film follows the journey and bonding between a lonely factory worker and a stray labrador dog
Movie: Vikrant Rona
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5
Cast: Kiccha Sudeepa, Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Jacqueline Fernandez
Plot: The story revolves around Inspector Vikrant Rona, who arrives at a remote village in the middle of a tropical rainforest where he starts witnessing a series of unexplainable events which are attributed to the supernatural
Movie: Kantara
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix
Cast: Rishab Shetty, Kishore Kumar G, Sapthami Gowda
Plot: A Kambala champion finds himself at loggerheads with an upright forest officer
Movie: KGF: Chapter 2
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Archana Jois, Achyuth Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Malavika Avinash, Vasishta N. Simha
Plot: The film the life of assassin Rocky, who after establishing himself as the kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields, must retain his supremacy over adversaries and government officials, while also coming to terms with his past
Movie: Guru Shishyaru
OTT Platform: Zee5
Cast: Sharan, Nishvika Naidu
Plot: Manohara who joins a school only for the sake of acquiring an experience certificate. But he is thrown into deeper conflicts when his connection gets stronger with students and the villagers
Movie: Gandhada Gudi
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Puneeth Rajkumar
Plot: Late mega superstar Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar teams up with passionate wildlife filmmaker Amoghavarsha to explore the marvels of his homeland in a fascinating musical journey.
Movie: James
OTT Platform: Sony LIV
Cast: Puneeth Rajkumar, Priya Anand
Plot: The life of Santosh changes after Vijay, owner of a criminal organisation called Gayakwad Syndicate, enlists his help in his business dealings
Movie: Gaalipata 2
OTT Platform: Zee5
Cast: Ganesh, Anant Nag, Diganth, Pawan Kumar, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Samyuktha Menon, Sharmiela Mandre.
Plot: Three college friends decide to visit their ailing professor in Neer Kote. Once there, their teacher employs their aide to seek out his estranged son