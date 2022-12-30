Yearender 2022: Top Gun Maverick, Avatar 2 Are World’s Highest Grossing Films This Year | Check Top 10

Fri, 30 Dec 2022 10:32 AM IST
It was the year of sequels in Hollywood this year. Tom Cruise’s highly anticipated action blockbuster film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ smashed the box-office records and became the highest grossing film in the world this year. James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The way Of Water’ became a big success at the box-office and minted over $1 billion within 2 weeks of its release.
Marvel’s fan-favorite character Doctor Strange too got another film all to himself with this year’s ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness’. Chadwick Boseman’s legacy was carried forward by friend and filmmaker Ryan Coogler in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.
Take a look at the list of highest grossing Hollywood films of the year 2022 that you must give a watch:
Movie: Top Gun: Maverick
Rank: 1
Cast: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris
Plot: After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him
Movie: Jurassic World: Dominion
Rank: 2
Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, BD Wong, and Omar Sy. Dern, Goldblum, and Neill
Plot: Jurassic World Dominion is set four years after the events of Fallen Kingdom, with dinosaurs now living alongside humans around the world
Movie: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
Rank: 3
Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rachel McAdams
Plot: Doctor Strange teams up with a mysterious teenage girl from his dreams who can travel across multiverses, to battle multiple threats, including other-universe versions of himself, which threaten to wipe out millions across the multiverse
Movie: Minions: The Rise of Gru
Rank: 4
Cast: Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, and Alan Arkin
Plot: The untold story of one twelve-year-old's dream to become the world's greatest supervillain
Movie: Avatar: The Way Of Water
Rank: 5
Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald
Plot: Jake Sully and Ney'tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora
Movie: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rank: 6
Cast: Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Angela Bassett
Plot: Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death
Movie: The Batman
Rank: 7
Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell
Plot: Batman is called to intervene when the mayor of Gotham City is murdered. Soon, his investigation leads him to uncover a web of corruption, linked to his own dark past
Movie: Thor: Love and Thunder
Rank: 8
Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman
Plot: Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct
Movie: Water Gate Bridge
Rank: 9
Cast: Wu Jing, Jackson Yee, and Duan Yihong
Plot: Sequel to "The Battle at Lake Changjin". Follows the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers on a new task, and now their battlefield is a crucial bridge on the retreat route of American troops
Movie: Moon Man
Rank: 10
Cast: Shen Teng and Ma Li
Plot: Story of "the last human in the universe" as an astronaut finds himself stranded on the moon after an asteroid seems to wipe out life on Earth