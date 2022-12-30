Yearender 2022: Top Gun Maverick, Avatar 2 Are World’s Highest Grossing Films This Year | Check Top 10

Yearender 2022: Top Gun Maverick, Avatar 2 make it to the top 10 on the list. (Image Credits: Twitter)

It was the year of sequels in Hollywood this year. Tom Cruise’s highly anticipated action blockbuster film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ smashed the box-office records and became the highest grossing film in the world this year. James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The way Of Water’ became a big success at the box-office and minted over $1 billion within 2 weeks of its release.

Marvel’s fan-favorite character Doctor Strange too got another film all to himself with this year’s ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness’. Chadwick Boseman’s legacy was carried forward by friend and filmmaker Ryan Coogler in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.

Take a look at the list of highest grossing Hollywood films of the year 2022 that you must give a watch:

Movie: Top Gun: Maverick

Rank: 1

Cast: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris

Plot: After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him

Movie: Jurassic World: Dominion

Rank: 2

Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, BD Wong, and Omar Sy. Dern, Goldblum, and Neill

Plot: Jurassic World Dominion is set four years after the events of Fallen Kingdom, with dinosaurs now living alongside humans around the world

Movie: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Rank: 3

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rachel McAdams

Plot: Doctor Strange teams up with a mysterious teenage girl from his dreams who can travel across multiverses, to battle multiple threats, including other-universe versions of himself, which threaten to wipe out millions across the multiverse

Movie: Minions: The Rise of Gru

Rank: 4

Cast: Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, and Alan Arkin

Plot: The untold story of one twelve-year-old's dream to become the world's greatest supervillain

Movie: Avatar: The Way Of Water

Rank: 5

Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald

Plot: Jake Sully and Ney'tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora

Movie: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rank: 6

Cast: Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Angela Bassett

Plot: Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death

Movie: The Batman

Rank: 7

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell

Plot: Batman is called to intervene when the mayor of Gotham City is murdered. Soon, his investigation leads him to uncover a web of corruption, linked to his own dark past

Movie: Thor: Love and Thunder

Rank: 8

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman

Plot: Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct

Movie: Water Gate Bridge

Rank: 9

Cast: Wu Jing, Jackson Yee, and Duan Yihong

Plot: Sequel to "The Battle at Lake Changjin". Follows the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers on a new task, and now their battlefield is a crucial bridge on the retreat route of American troops

Movie: Moon Man

Rank: 10

Cast: Shen Teng and Ma Li

Plot: Story of "the last human in the universe" as an astronaut finds himself stranded on the moon after an asteroid seems to wipe out life on Earth