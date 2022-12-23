Yearender 2022: Taylor Swift Emerges As Biggest Name In Pop Music Industry; A Look At Her Achievements

American pop artist Taylor Swift had a phenomenal year, whether you count awards, sales, chart success, or all of the above. She first came into her own as a filmmaker at the Tribeca Film Festival, followed by appearances at the VMAs, the Oscars, and the Toronto International Film Festival, where she was honoured for her self-directed short film All Too Well: The Short Film.

Here's a full list of Taylor Swift’s biggest career highs in 2022:

Honoured with a doctorate degree

Grammy winner Taylor Swift was bestowed with her new title--'doctor'-as she graduated at Yankee Stadium with the class of 2022. She celebrated her accomplishment by imparting "life skills" to NYU graduates after receiving an honorary doctorate in fine arts from the university.

Honoured at Tribeca Film Festival

Swift, who just leaped short film filmmaking with All Too Well: The Short Film, was a distinguished guest at the Tribeca Film Festival in June for her work as a developing filmmaker.

Won Video Of the Year At VMAs

Swift became the first artist to win video of the year three times. Earlier, she won the honours for 2015's "Bad Blood" and 2019's "You Need to Calm Down."

Awarded Songwriter of the Decade by NSAI

In a significant full circle event, Swift visited Nashville, where it all began for her, in September to accept composer of the decade from the Nashville Songwriters Association International. The singer presented a solo guitar performance of "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" at the awards event at Ryman Auditorium.

Swift wrapped 2022 as the Year's Top Female Artist

When Billboard released its year-end 2022 charts, Swift scored yet another triumph. The pop icon came in second place to Bad Bunny as the No. 2 Artist of 2022 and the Top Female Artist of 2022, respectively. She has now won the title of Top Female Artist of the Year from Billboard six times.

Honoured with six AMAs

Taylor Swift won favorite pop album, favorite female pop artist, favorite female country artist, favorite country album, favorite music video, and finally, artist of the year at the AMAs, thereby extending her record as most awarded artist in AMAs history.

Swift Spent 1 Year at No. 1 on Artist 100

Early in November, Swift became the first artist to top the Artist 100 chart for 52 consecutive weeks, or a full year, thereby making Billboard history.