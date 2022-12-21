Yearender 2022: Superstar Krishna To Krishnam Raju; 5 South Celebrities Who Passed Away This Year

The year 2022 has been filled with celebrity marriages, pregnancy announcements and thunderous box-office successes. But the year also witnessed several top south film industry stars leaving for their heavenly abode.

Prominent faces from the South film industry passed away this year. Take a look at 5 of the most heartbreaking losses that happened to the south film industry:

Superstar Krishna

One of the biggest losses to the Telugu film industry, Mahesh Babu’s father and veteran actor Krishna passed away this year in November. The actor was hailed as one of the most popular faces in the Telugu film industry. Taking to his Instagram account, Mahesh Babu posted a heartfelt tribute to his late father that read, “Your life was celebrated… your passing is being celebrated even more... Such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly… daring and dashing was your nature. My inspiration… my courage… and all that I looked up to and all that really mattered are gone just like that.”

“But strangely, I feel this strength in me which I never really felt before... Now I’m fearless... Your light will shine in me forever... I will carry your legacy forward… I will make you even more proud… Love you Nanna.. My Superstar,” the actor added.

Krishnam Raju

Prabhas’ uncle and popular Telugu actor Krishnam Raju, who featured in over 183 films over the course of his career, passed away this year in September. The actor was popularly known as the ‘Rebel Star’ in the industry.

Mohan Juneja

Popular actor and writer Mohan Juneja, who featured in the Yash-starrer ‘KGF’ film franchise, passed away after a prolonged illness in May 2022.

Deepa

Tamil actor Deepa died by suicide at the age of 29 this year. The actor was known for her films like ‘Thupparivalan’ and 'Vaaitha'.

T Rama Rao

The veteran filmmaker, who directed 75 Hindi and Telugu films, passed away in April this year.