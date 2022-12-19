Yearender 2022: RRR, KGF 2 & More; Movies That Helped Revive South Cinema Post COVID-19 Pandemic

With its creativity and continued honesty about its origins, extravagance, and audacity, South India continues to refine its love for cinema. Post Covid-19, movies like KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa: The Rise, RRR, Sita Ramam, Kantara and more have done exceptionally well at the box office. Here's a list of films that helped revive South cinema:

RRR

RRR is touted as one of the most successful films of the year 2022. Made on a budget of ₹550 crore ($72 million), RRR is the most expensive Indian film to date. RRR which was postponed multiple times due to production delays and the pandemic, grossed ₹240 crore (US$30 million) worldwide on its first day. The film broke several records ₹1,200 crore (US$175.47 million) worldwide, including the third highest-grossing Indian film and second highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide.

KANTARA

The 2022 Indian Kannada-language action-thriller film, Kantara recently hit the theatres and it crossed the ₹200 crore mark in 25 days with a gross collection of ₹211.5 crore, including ₹196.95 crore from India alone. Kantara grossed ₹126 crores in Karnataka, while it crossed the ₹250 crore mark in less than a month of its release.

KGF CHAPTER 2

The total box office collections of KGF 2 in India is Rs. 981 crores approx to date. The movie grossed another $27 million internationally for a worldwide gross of Rs. 1188 crores approx. The film is touted as the third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide as it earned ₹1,200–1,250 crore globally.

PUSHPA: THE RISE

Allu Arjun-starrer film Pushpa: The Rise broke several records at the Box Office, thereby becoming one of the few films to revive the South cinema post the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. The Sukumar-directorial fared well at the box office and broke several box office records and even entered the Rs. 100 crore mark in Hindi belts, and went on to mint Rs. 300cr worldwide.

SITA RAMAM

Sita Ramam hit the theatres on August 5, 2022. The film opened to a highly positive response from critics as well as the audience. It emerged as a huge commercial success, thereby grossing over ₹91.4 crore at the box office.