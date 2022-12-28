Yearender 2022: From ‘Kantara’ To ‘The Kashmir Files’, 5 Low-Budget Films That Smashed Box-Office Records

The Indian Film Industry has achieved tons of success worldwide making a place in the world of dramatization with the varied depiction of culture. A plethora of films was released in 2022, where the industry has contributed to the world greatly gaining tons of fans worldwide.

The early Indian film industry was largely influenced by British films, whereas today the details have indeed transitioned. We are seeing small-budget films having large turnouts at the box office where the film also consists of action, comedy, romance, and drama packed in a minimum of 2 hours.

Let's take a look at the top 5 low-budget Indian films with a huge turnout.

Kantara

Rishab Shetty's surprise hit of the year was not made on a modest budget, however, the film turned out to be a pan-India success gaining immense love and success, where along with the audience, the critics also saw the film rooted in its culture and a marvelous piece of art.

The film was not initially released nationwide, however receiving a glorious response from the domestic Kannada market, the film went ahead and was released across India, with Netflix going ahead and releasing the film on their platform. The film's budget was Rs 16 crore, whereas the film was a blockbuster earning Rs 366.98 crore.

The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri's controversial agenda film 'The Kashmir Files' had to face a ton of controversy and criticism from the audience and critics. However, amidst the issues, the film outshined itself and went on to be the only Hindi film on IMDB's Top 10 list.

The film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and Mithu Chakraborty in pivotal roles and is based on the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir. The film was made on a budget of Rs 15 crore, however, it went ahead entering the 300-crore club earning Rs 340.92 crore.

777 Charlie

The beautiful yet heartbreaking tale of a man's relationship with his dog written by Kiranraj K. is an adventure comedy-drama of a lonely factory worker and a stray puppy's relationship development saga.

Produced by the Paramvah studios, the film features Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B. Shetty, Danish Sait, Bobby Simha, and Rakshit Shetty in pivotal roles. With a low budget of Rs 20 crore, the film went ahead and entered the 100 crore club earning Rs 105 crore, making every heart emotional with its heart-wrenching story gaining immense praise at the box office.

Daman

The Odia film 'Daman' was released on November 4, which started with a slow run but eventually caught pace with screens added in the multiplexes. Based on true incidents, 'Daman' focused on the journey of a doctor posted in a tribal area in the Malkangiri district of Odisha.

His struggles to eradicate malaria from the area and convince people to visit the health centers are highly societal friendly. The movie has been made tax-free by the Odisha government and was made on a small budget of Rs 5 crore, where it went ahead and earned more than Rs 40 crore at the box office.

Karthikeya 2

Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, Kartikeya 2 is a small-budget fantasy film that follows the adventure of an adrenaline junkie named Karthik and is fairly entertaining.

With a small budget of Rs 15-20 crore, the film went on to earn more than Rs 32 crore at the box office. The film features Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupam Kher, and Parameswaran.