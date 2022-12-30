Yearender 2022: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding To Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’; Key Events In The Entertainment Industry This Year

With every year passing by, the 'Year in Search' reports the most searched and happening events of the past year which created a ton of buzz amongst the people topping the charts at the end of the year.

The entertainment segment of 2022 saw many controversies wrapped around courtroom dramas to unfortunate deaths which made the fans in utter shock, making the events bigger than ever. Let's take a deeper look at some of the most crucial and searched events of 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding

After dating each other for 5 years, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally tied the knot on April 14, at Ranbir Kapoor's Mumbai residence 'Vastu.' The wedding was an intimate affair with family and friends invitations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

It was one of the hottest topics in Bollywood, where the two fell in love while shooting their first film together 'Brahmastra', and manifested their whole life together. The couple also welcomed their first child on November 6 this year.

Amber Heard And Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard took in the light of spring this year and captivated worldwide attention. The dueling testimonies with vulgar text messages and video footage on the run, the duo's whole relationship stature was laid in front of the world.

The verdict ended in favor of Johnny Depp, who was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Kanye West's Controversial 'White Lives Matter' Campaign

Debuting a 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, the American rapper was stated to be a scam in the Black Lives Matter movement driving all the controversy and heat at the moment.

(Image Credits:@BoltikHeinrich/Twitter)

However, Kanye also went ahead and took the credit for moving the debate away from Black lives and wanted to gain the attention of all of him.

Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars 2022 Moment

In March earlier this year, Will Smith shocked the world when he went onto the stage of Oscars 2022 and slapped comedian and actor Chris Rock across the face, as Chris Rock had made a joke at the expense of Smith's wife, present at the event.

I swear they need a good Will Smith Slap !!! 🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/nYXDbwwuuA — Jeremy Ely (@jeremyely19) December 26, 2022

The viewership gained gigantic as it jumped by more than 50 percent which happened to have 10.4 million views. Initially, people thought it was a publicity stunt however, later on when Smith seated back, he kept shouting at Chris Rock for his words.

Sidhu Moosewala Death

Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab's Mansa district. The singer was shot by Canada-Indian-based gangster Goldy Brar who took full responsibility for his actions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidhu Moosewala (ਮੂਸੇ ਆਲਾ) (@sidhu_moosewala)

Garnering international recognition, many prominent figures from the Indian entertainment industry and across the globe, paid tribute to the late figure.