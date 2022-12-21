Yearender 2022: Radhe Shyam To Liger; 5 Biggest Box-Office Failures From The South Film Industry This Year

Yearender 2022: Here are the biggest South films that flopped at the box-office this year. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The year 2022 saw the rise of many regional films from the South film industry pave their way to become big pan-India successes. Be it SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ or rocking star Yash’s high-octane action film franchise ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, the south film industry saw a big rise in countrywide audiences.

Though many south films became blockbuster successes at the box-office, several biggies including films of actors Prabhas and Vijay Deverakonda failed to make an impact on the audiences. Take a look at 5 of the biggest box-office failures from the south film industry in the year 2022:

Liger

Vijay Deverakonda became an overnight success with ‘Arjun Reddy’. To cash in on his stellar success, the actor starred in the pan-India film ‘Liger’, which featured Ananya Panday alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film was slammed by the audiences and critics alike and was rated as one of the lowest films of the year on IMDb.

Radhe Shyam

Prabhas failed to recreate the ‘Baahubali’ magic with ‘Radhe Shyam’. The film, which also starred Pooja Hegde, failed to impress the critics and Prabhas’ fans too were left disappointed.

Acharya

Ram Charan, who was still basking in the success of ‘RRR’, starred alongside his father, megastar Chiranjeevi in ‘Acharya’. The film, however, failed to create any magic at the box-office.

Thank You

Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thank You’, which also featured Raashii Khanna in the lead role, had high expectations riding on it. But the film left the critics and audiences disappointed and became a box-office fail.

Aarattu

Mohanlal’s ‘Drishyam’ magic failed to charm the audiences into watching ‘Aarattu’. The film did not impress Mohanlal fans and did not do well in terms of collections.

Meanwhile, films like ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ went on to mints over Rs 1200 crore at the worldwide box-office and became the biggest south film of the year, followed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s ‘RRR’, which collected over Rs 1100 crore globally.