Yearender 2022: Pasoori, Dil Yeh Pukare To Kala Chashma Redux; 5 Songs That Made Us Groove In 2022

Instagram reels have been the new show on the road for content creators and influencers boosting their engagement range by making their mass appeal with their content going viral. Getting a hit from a few years back or grooving on to a new rhythm several songs were a candy to listen to making rounds on the internet.

Songs coming from Pakistani artists to rhythms coming from a street vendor in Kolkata, there are originals and then there are remix versions of the originals which eventually become a sensation on the internet.

Rashmika Mandanna in Saami Saami song (Image Credits:@Thug_Swaggers/Twitter)

As we sit down to compile all the viral hits, we have picked the top 5 viral songs for you which made us groove on several occasions.

Kacha Badam

'Kacha Badam' song came from a local street vendor from the streets of Kolkata and was posted online in November last year, but gained an immense fan following in January, where celebrities and influencers were seen grooving and making videos on this tune.

The song also brought overnight popularity to the man selling cashews and nuts in the streets of Kolkata when he collaborated with Amit Dhull to make a Haryanvi version of the famous jingle song.

Kala Chashma Remix

The remix version of 'Kala Chashma' which was recorded three decades ago by folk singer Amar Arshi made headlines in Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Baar Baar Dekho' released in 2016 which was the official party anthem of the year.

However, recently the redux version again captured the eyes on Instagram when a Norwegian dance troupe was seen grooving to the rhythm at a wedding, which instantly became popular, where Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato were also seen dancing to Badshaah's version.

Pasoori

The official party anthem of the year 'Pasoori' sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill proved the mettle of Pakistani singers on Coke Studio proving that good music transcends borders and can take over the whole world.

Pasoori originally was a folk song that then was given a hint of modern beats and gained countless covers of dance videos uniting music lovers across the globe.

Saami Saami Song

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Saami Saami' song from Pushpa gained immense popularity with translations of the song being made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Gaining more than 500 million views on YouTube, the hook step of Saami Saami instantly captured the air where many influencers and actors from the Indian entertainment fraternity were captivated by Rashmika Mandanna's magnetic moves.

Mera Dil Yeh Pukare

Taking over the internet by storm, 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare' song again came into the limelight, when a Pakistani girl's dance video quickly went viral. A girl wearing a green kurta was seen dancing to the rhythms of this song at her friend's wedding which captivated the internet.

The original song was sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, starring late actress Vyajantimala from the film Nagin released in 1964.