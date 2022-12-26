Yearender 2022: Monster To Bheeshma Parvam; 10 Best Malayalam Films On OTT This Year| See Complete List

Malayalam cinema has delivered several big hits this year. Be it Prithviraj Sukumaran’s thriller film ‘Jana Gana Mana’ or the psychological film ‘Rorschach’, the Malayalam cinema has had a great year in 2022.

Take a look at these top 10 Malayalam films of 2022 that are a must-watch on OTT before the year ends:

Movie: Jana Gana Mana

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Pasupathi Raj, G. M. Sundar, Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya

Plot: As a college professor's brutal murder sparks student unrest, a cop launches an investigation while a lawyer seeks justice in the courtroom.

Movie: Rorschach

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Cast: Mammootty, Sharafudheen, Jagadish, Grace Antony, Bindu Panicker, Kottayam Nazeer, Sanju Sivram and Asif Ali

Plot: The Movie is about Luke Anthony who has a mysterious past and is out on a mission to seek revenge from someone who has destroyed him deeply

Movie: Puzhu

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Cast: Mammootty

Plot: A gripping thriller with focus on the relationship between a father and son, and the underlying family dynamics and trust issues that follow

Movie: Ariyippu

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Divya Prabha, Danish Husain, Loveleen Mishra, and Faizal Malik

Plot: Hareesh and Reshmi, an immigrant couple from Kerala working in a medical gloves factory near Delhi, who aspire to go abroad for a better life. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, when an old video resurfaces among the factory workers, it opens up a Pandora's box that threatens the couple's jobs and marriage

Movie: Padavettu

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Aditi Balan, Shammi Thilakan

Plot: The coming of age drama portray the relentless pursuit of the layman, the oppressed section of society who is in a constant struggle and fight to reclaim their unique identity and rightful place in a world meant for all

Movie: Bheeshma Parvam

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Cast: Mammoothy, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Nadhiya Moidu, Shine Tom Chacko, Farhaan Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, Jinu Joseph, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Harish Uthaman, Lena, Shebin Benson, Anagha, Nedumudi Venu, K. P. A. C. Lalitha and Sudev Nair

Plot: Michael helms his ancestral family in Kochi, inspiring fear and respect through his past. When a few younger members of the household find his power over their lives too aggravating, they join hands with foes to clamp down on him.

Movie: Hridayam

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Cast: Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran

Plot: Arun, a young man, enrols in an engineering college but falls prey to bad habits. As he grows up, he decides to turn over a new leaf and become a responsible adult

Movie: Roy

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Cast: Suraj Venjaranmoodu, Sija Rose, Shine Tom Chacko

Plot: Roy finds it difficult to maintain any sort of relationship with anyone except his wife Teena, who loves him wholeheartedly. When Teena, following clues from her husband's dreams, goes missing while searching for a veteran writer.

Movie: Bhoothakaalam

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Cast: Shane Nigam and Revathy

Plot: Following the death of a family member, a mother and son experience mysterious events which distort their sense of reality and make them question their sanity

Movie: Monster

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Cast: Mohanlal, Honey Rose, Lakshmi Manchu, Sudev Nair, Siddique, K. B. Ganesh Kumar, Lena, Johny Antony, Jagapathi Babu

Plot: On their first wedding anniversary, Lucky Singh, an entrepreneur from Punjab walks into the lives of Anil Chandra and Bhamini. Little do they know that this man will change their future